Invertigo playing the Last Drop Thursday and Saturday

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

InVertigo is coming back to Revelstoke at the Last Drop for two shows Thursday and Sunday night so come down and support this great four piece rock band that plays originals plus numerous songs of classic rock favorites that always gets the crowd going.

Thursday they have a warm up band who sounds like they are kind of a spin off on Janis Joplin so I’m looking forward to hearing what they have to offer in old school hippie rock.

InVertigo’s lead singer Reed has an incredible voice that reaches perfect high pitches reminding me a lot of Axl Rose from Guns & Roses and Freddie Mercury from Queen. You will hear songs from their own CD plus incredible originals from bands such at Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots and even a Johnny Cash tune if I get them to play my favorite of his Ring of Fire.

Reed has the long straight rocker hair down to his hips which helps add to their on stage persona since he knows how to whip it around perfectly similar to many bands in the 80s they play tunes of.

Their lead guitarist Shaddy is so talented too you won’t see many musicians with his level of skill play Revelstoke, this guy would be rich and famous if the year was 1983 he’s incredible in my opinion.

Not to be forgotten is their bass player Duncan and drummer Keaton, despite being a bit more in the background they are so solid fitting in perfectly with their lead guitarist and singer. Duncan was here a few weeks ago to play acoustic sets with Shaddy which opened my eyes to how amazing a musician he is, I had no idea how talented he was on keyboards and his voice is so smooth he could be the lead singer in a band.

I learned a bit more about the history of InVertigo’s roots as well, how they recruited Keaton from another group borrowing him for “one show” which turned into him becoming a full time member. Also how they were looking for a lead vocalist and after hearing Reed sing with another band got him to audition for them and right away knew he had that magic voice which was a perfect fit.

Since there’s no smoke in the air from forest fires it’s a great time to take an evening walk or bike ride downtown, come support live music in Revelstoke and experience an amazing band that will have you missing the 80s and 90s when no one even knew what a “DJ” was.

