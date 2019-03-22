It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Temperatures are rising in Kelowna and that means spring is in the air.

Patio season, street tacos, music festivals, long days by the lake, wine tours and more; Kelowna has it all and tourists know it.

Kelowna is home to some of the oldest vineyards in the Okanagan and B.C.’s oldest operating winery, Calona Vineyards, which opened in the early 1930s.

“Kelowna is actually the birthplace of the B.C. wine industry,” said Chris Stauf, director of marketing and communications at Tourism Kelowna.

READ MORE: 4 must attend outdoor food and wine events

“That is really something of interest to visitors that they get to see some of the province’s oldest and most established wineries… there are new wineries opening up every year and that are doing new things like adding restaurants and hosting interesting and exciting events at the winery. Kelowna is the international hub to the Okanagan Valley, it’s a great place to sip, and savour all that B.C. has to offer.”

READ MORE: Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

At Kitsch Winery, they are almost ready to fling open the doors to their tasting room and serve their two newest additions: a Blanc de Blancs for a bubbly treat and their first white blend called Block Party.

They are scheduled to open for the season April 6.

“I am looking forward to a new batch of tourists and to welcome the locals back,” said Ria Kitsch, co-owner of the winery.

“We have all been on a winter kick, but I am looking forward to our new releases and elevating what we are doing.”

READ MORE: Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

Kitsch said they will be hosting a 500 person party to launch their Blanc de Blancs made from their 2016 vines. It will feature music, a well-dressed crowd and a good time.

Tourists will also be able to tour the urban wineries in town on Dropbike, a bike-sharing service, once again in April.

The exact date for the bikes to be available is yet to be announced.

