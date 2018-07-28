Carli Berry/Capital News

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

By Matthew Abrey

Center of Gravity has taken over City Park once again, which has downtown Kelowna bustling with festival-goers.

Headliners for the three-day sports and music festival include Zedd, French Montana and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

“It’s looking like a good way to start going into student debt by paying over $200 for tickets,” said one recently-graduated festival-goer.

“It’s gonna be pretty lit,” said another.

Russian-German DJ and songwriter, Zedd, seemed to be the biggest draw among those the Capital News spoke to downtown.

The weekend’s festivities will also include a rugby sevens, beach volleyball and basketball tournament, as well as axe-throwing stations and dozens of food vendors.

READ MORE: Centre of Gravity kicks off this weekend

Expect delays downtown Kelowna during festival hours.

Centre of Gravity brings in over 30,000 people each year and pumps more than $6 million into the local economy.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Paul Silveria set to bring historic banjo throwbacks to Revelstoke at Street Fest 2018

Just Posted

Paul Silveria set to bring historic banjo throwbacks to Revelstoke at Street Fest 2018

Precisely strumming and picking songs completely engulfed in traditional Americana tones, old-time… Continue reading

Parks Canada fighting another fire in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A new fire in Mt Revelstoke National Park was discovered this morning.… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP report record amount of calls in May

Revelstoke RCMP received record amounts of calls this year according to the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Resident watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight Kelowna wildfire

Courtenay Medwedew and her family live in the Wilden area

Serious collision closes Highway 1 in Lower Mainland for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO oncerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Restriction in effect for Crown land near Placer Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is located 37 kilometres south of Princeton

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter

Most Read