It’s LUNA weekend! Where and when should you be to see the wonder?

Schedule of events for the art festival in Revelstoke this weekend

Revelstoke’s LUNA art festival starts today!

The third annual event is featuring two more days of art and wonder, this year.

Here’s what’s going on:

LUNA Sound

There are three stages at various locations on the bottom floor at the Regent Hotel.

Small Town Artillery will be starting the night off at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Bang Stage.

Small Town Artillery are a rock band originally from Kaslo, B.C. They make music straight from the basement of their dusty souls. Their lyrics are rich with depth and emotion and their high octane performances feature a full horn section.

The band name is a reference to the artillery they wield from growing up in a small town: honesty, community and vulnerability. These characteristics are deeply embedded in the lifeblood of the band; they live and breathe authenticity.

Their third record, the recently released “Don’t Talk Away The Magic” is an exemplary body of work with an array of refined songs; frontman Tom van Deursen dragged his heart up to his sleeves more than ever before, and the band sounds like a freight train without brakes behind them. The LP astutely showcases their rare combination of emotional transparency and accessibility. They take you somewhere, rearrange you a little, and assemble you in a way that’s somehow better than before.

Blue Moon Marquee is playing the Starlight Stage at 7 p.m.

Stemming from the Badlands of the Rocky Mountain prairies, Blue Moon Marquee is a self-styled gypsy blues band. This authentic duo writes and performs original compositions influenced by early blues, swing, and ragtime.

A.W. Cardinal, a Metis of Cree heritage, howls with a distinctive thick and smoky vocal while playing a jazz tinged blues guitar. Jasmine Colette, aka Badlands Jazz, is the rhythm section who not only commands the upright bass but also keeps the swing with both feet while singing harmonies.

Blue Moon Marquee’s passionate performances and smouldering onstage chemistry is their trademark, and the way Colette’s honey tones lift A.W.’s beaten down “bukowski-esque” mystique is something that enthrals audiences from the back room bar to the public square.

Missy D will be performing on the Galaxy Stage at 8 p.m.

Missy D is a bilingual female emcee born and raised around the Motherland. Hailing from the thousands of hills of Rwanda to the Drogba city of Cote d’Ivoire and the Victoria Falls of Zimbabwe, she represents a blend of African cultures in her life-force and in her music. Missy D, now representing Vancouver, creates a blend of Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B, what she calls Rap & Soul. She writes to inspire, to purge, and also to celebrate resilience! Discovering her talent at the tender age of 11 she started rapping her first melodies in French.

This femcee continues to make noise for the people most recently as a 2018 SXSW Official Artist, 2018 Juno Fest and even performing with the likes of Busty and the Bass, Maestro Fresh Wes, Jully Black, Nomadic Massive, Sons of Kemet, Mr.Eazi…

Missy D will have you catching that je ne sais quoi or too many feelings throughout her performance embracing diversity in instrumentals, music, and most of all people!

Snotty Nose Rez Kids is playing the Big Bang Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids are the combined talents of Yung Trybez and Young D, hailing frorm the Haisla Nation, ‘The People of the Snow.” Above all else, SNRK blend trap beats with woven lyricism that challenges Indigenous stereotypes that paint their people as ill-mannered savages. Their music is best described as thought-provoking club bangers. And their live shows prove it. Audiences will dance and sweat, but they’ll leave with new knowledge.

SNRK dropped two albums in 2017, their debut self-titled LP and The Average Savage just nine months later. Snotty Nose Rez Kids set the stage for establishing the duo as hard-hitting lyricists tackling rich subject matter. The album landed them a nomination for Best Hip Hop Album at the Indigenous Music Awards, a win for Best Hip Hop Artist at the Western Canadian Music Awards, the shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize, and a Juno nomination for Best Indigenous Music Album of the Year.

SNRK are now touring in support of their next album, TRAPLINE, which brings a refreshing energy and a new sound. The album features a diverse range of like-minded artists with different perspectives on affecting positive change.

Old Soul Rebel is playing the Starlight Stage at 9 p.m.

Bold. Upbeat. Immense and Soulful is the cutting edge sound which is Old Soul Rebel. A powerhouse duo, coloured by brass and driven by drums, puts a brand new shine on soul and rock n roll.

Formed in Vancouver BC in late 2015 by a like minded need to sing stories of their past, core members, Chelsea D.E. Johnson and Lola Whyte started to swap songs. A repertoire inspired by their Native and African American upbringings, Old Soul Rebel vividly recites the honest experiences of human life.

With only a 7 song demo under their belts, Old Soul Rebel are winning fans and getting rave reviews everywhere they play ‘Chelsea Johnson is truly one of the most talented singers Vancouver has ever been blessed with’ – vanmusic.ca

Art d’Ecco will be playing the Galaxy Stage at 10 p.m.

‘There’s more than a little David Bowie in both the sonic and fashion leanings of Art d’Ecco, a performer who fluidly crosses musical and gender lines, creating highly memorable tracks — and sporting an unforgettable look.

Often labelled “neo glam,” the music boasts hints of everything from ’50s pop to psychedelics, from Velvet Underground-era art rock to Grimes-inspired electronics.’ – CBC Music

Dehli 2 Dublin will finish off the night at 10:30 p.m. on the Big Bang Stage.

Nurtured by equal parts raucous underground bass parties and all ages folk festivals, Delhi 2 Dublin’s distinctive sound has evolved over the past decade into its own decisive genre, styled, “Subcontinental Pop” a name that conveys both its deep South Asian roots and its expansive, crazy-fun appeal. The beautifully supercharged complexity of their sound flows from high-level folk and alternative-pop, blended and delivered across an array of acoustic instruments, dhol, tabla, violin, guitar and electronic beats, and immersed in smart, heavy, sometimes gritty, and almost invariably, joyful beats.

Averaging 100 shows a year in places ranging from Canadian and U.S. clubs to Glastonbury and Burning Man to performing for over 100,000 people at Canada Day celebrations, Delhi 2 Dublin have the gift of connecting with masses of people, pulverizing their inhibitions, and getting them moving.

LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder

On Saturday night wander downtown Revelstoke and see more than 30 art installations!

Find the map here.

LUNA Studio

On Sunday go into the places where the wonders were created.

Downtown Artist Q&A

10:00 Claudia Bambi @ Bambilluminati

10:30 Jess Leahey @ Peekabooth

10:30 Zuzana Riha @ Unplugged

11:00 Sarah Spurr @ Night Light

11:30 Andrew Manley @ Speaksilence

1:00 Ian Ward @ Jelly Space

1:00 Rob Buchanan @ Art Alleries

Movement Workshop

1:30-3:00 @ Knights of Pythias Hall, 201 3rd St West

Creator of Habitat sa Mémoire, Caroline Laurin-Beaucages, leads a guided improvisation exploring the layers of memory buried in our bodies in everyday gestures and postures. Caroline will explore how these movements can be energized, amplified and developed over time.

FREE – RSVP revelstoketheatre@gmail.com

Open Studios

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, 320 Wilson St

11:00-4:00 – Open Studio tours, Pop-up Art Market with artist demonstrations on the hour.

11:30 & 1:30 – Guided tours of the old jail cells.

2:00 – Guided exhibit tour and talk by Jacqueline Pendergast.

Big Eddy Glassworks, 1741 Celgar Rd

12:00-4:00 – Glass blowing demos all day by Leah Allison

