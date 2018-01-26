Jack Marks will be headlining the Revelstoke Coffee House on Saturday night (Photo submitted)

Jack Marks to headline Revelstoke Coffee House

The folksinging Toronto native will be playing the Revelstoke Coffee House tomorrow night

The Revelstoke Coffee House returns tomorrow night.

The always popular event put on by the Revelstoke Folk Music Society gives local musicians the chance to showcase some of their talent in a warm and inclusive environment.

Toronto native Jack Marks will be headlining the event, and he says he might be the only person in Revelstoke who doesn’t ski. But that hasn’t stopped the consummate singer-songwriter from enjoying his time here.

Marks says he digs the small town community feel in Revelstoke, and can’t wait to play the United Church for the second time on Saturday night.

Local audiences got a sneak-peak of Marks’ talent when he showed up to the weekly jam night at the Last Drop on Wednesday and sat in with the house band. The folk singer played four songs, which included some covers and traditionals. He later had a private jam with a local band.

The singer-songwriter has four albums worth of material that he will be selecting songs to perform from on Saturday night with a local string band.

His latest album is entitled “Blues Like These.”

The folkmusic society has put out a call for volunteers.

If you’re interested, you can respond an ad posted on the Stoke List two days ago.

The coffee house is also looking for people to donate baked goods.

Sign-up begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the United Church, and musicians are welcome to perform three songs.

The event costs 3$.

