FILE - This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie ‘Spectre’ in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn/File)

James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus

New James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ will now hit theatres worldwide in November 2020

The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theatres in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

The Bond films make a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The last film, “Spectre,” made over $679 million from overseas theatres in 2015 with over $84 million of that total coming from China.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

Concerns had already been brewing around the imminent release and the global outbreak. Publicity plans in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been cancelled. And on Monday, the popular James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to delay the film’s rollout.

“It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events,” the letter said.

Hollywood film release and production schedules have already been affected by the outbreak. Last week, Paramount Pictures halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film, which had been scheduled to shoot in Venice, Italy. The studio also postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig delays spectre of retirement as James Bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Just Posted

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Get out and dance this weekend in Revelstoke

Events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shuswap man guilty of ‘deliberate and premeditated’ breach of Securities Act

Judge finds accused’s lying that led to 2007 sanctions continued in the courtroom

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Most Read