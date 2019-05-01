The Jonas Brothers in 2009. (Wikimedia Commons)

Jonas Brothers to play Toronto, Vancouver on 40-city comeback tour

First tour in almost a decade will hit up Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

The Jonas Brothers have announced a new 40-city comeback tour that includes two Canadian dates.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that the pop trio’s first headline tour in almost a decade will hit Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 11.

The brothers’ Happiness Begins tour, with guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, begins in Miami on Aug. 7 and ends Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

The Jonas Brothers have also launched pre-orders for their first album since 2009, also called “Happiness Begins,” after various individual projects.

The Canadian Press

