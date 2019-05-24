The Shawn Lightfoot Band will help Team Kal Tire at a cancer fundraiser June 8 called Rock Out and Raise at The Green. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Vernon-based Team Kal Tire has raised nearly $50,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and growing.

A group of volunteers has registered in the 2019 Ride to Conquer Cancer for the second consecutive year. This year, the team has 18 participants registered in the ride and raised $49,070 so far. In addition to receiving personal donations, the team has partnered with corporate sponsors. Businesses such as Ladies Word, World Health, SilverStar Mountain and Bannister GM are supporting the team.

See: Vernon resident finds a new reason to participate in the 10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer

The team has put on several community fundraisers in Vernon, including a concert featuring the Shawn Lightfoot Band on June 8, 9 p.m. at The Green Pub.

Called Rock Out and Raise the concert is $30 with limited tickets available at Eventbrite.

Team Kal Tire is aiming to raise $60,000 for the Ride to Conquer Cancer, which takes place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 in the Lower Mainland (Cloverdale to Hope).

“Team Kal Tire is composed of ‘employees of’ and ‘friends of’ Kal Tire,” said Team Captain Karen Valazquez. “Team members are situated in Vernon, Hope, Vancouver and Kelowna.”

For more information, contact Velazquez at (778) 930-0005. To view the team’s fundraising page and list of riders visit: conquercancer.ca/goto/kaltire.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The diverse ambitions of Canadian star of Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ remake

Just Posted

Growls and Hugs for May 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction: Highway 1 east:Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Choice, government interference and abortion

Government officials in Alabama recently passed a law enforcing a near-total ban… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read