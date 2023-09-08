Kamloops Symphony bringing latest concert, Rhapsody in Blue, to Salmon Arm

Pianist Daniel Clarke-Boushard joins the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra for its Rhapsody in Blue concert at the Nexus at First on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo contributed)

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO) returns to Salmon Arm this month to perform Rhapsody in Blue.

The concert, the first of KSO’s 2023/24 season, takes place at The Nexus at First on Sunday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 3.

Kamloops soprano Rachel Casponi will join the KSO on stage for performances of Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and George Gershwin’s Summertime. A performer, director, and educator, Casponi has worked across Canada, including with BC’s North Peace Community Choir that she led at their Carnegie Hall performance. A regular performer with the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops and director of local choirs, she teaches for the Kamloops-Thompson School District and the Kamloops Symphony Music School.

The KSO’s second guest artist, pianist Daniel Clarke-Bouchard, will then take the stage for his first appearance of the concert to perform the Piano Concerto in D Minor by Florence Price. Clarke-Bouchard is a multiple award-winning pianist from Montreal who has performed all across Canada, both in solo recitals and with orchestras such as the Montreal Symphony, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, the Metropolitan Orchestra of Montreal, and many others. He is known by his fans for his numerous appearances on television, including the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Canada Am, and the George Stromboulopoulos show.

Next, the KSO will be paying tribute to Phil Nimmons, Canadian jazz clarinetist, composer, and educator who was born in Kamloops and celebrated his 100th birthday in June of this year. Nimmons studied clarinet at the Julliard School in New York and composition at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He has composed over 400 pieces of music in various genres, including film scores, music for radio and television, and classical chamber and large ensembles. He co-founded the Advanced School of Contemporary Music in Toronto in 1960 along with Oscar Peterson, and helped develop the jazz performance program at the University of Toronto. The KSO will be performing orchestral arrangements of several of his songs.

The concert concludes with Clarke-Bouchard returning to the stage to join the KSO in performing Gershwin’s much beloved Rhapsody in Blue. Perhaps one of Gershwin’s most recognizable compositions, this piece was a key composition that defined the Jazz Age.

Tickets to Rhapsody in Blue are $37.55 if purchased in advance, or $40 at the door. Youth (under 19) tickets are only $10, and KSOundcheck members (age 19-34) can get $15 tickets. All tickets are available through Kamloops Live! Box Office by calling 1-866-374-5483 or going to kamloopslive.ca.

