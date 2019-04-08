Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Krystyna Bellamy signs her book, Never Young that is now available on amazon.ca photo: Facebook

In her first book, Krystyna Bellamy tells her story.

Never Young is about the first 11 years of her life. Growing up in a small farming community in Poland with an alcoholic father, and her depressed mother.

“I used to dream about writing a book, I started taking notes since I could remember when I was five-years-old,” said Bellamy.

READ MORE: Jennifer Schell moves from verbs to vines

READ MORE: Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

“My life was difficult, my childhood was stolen from me, I lived in poverty and extreme hardship. I ran away from home.”

Bellamy, now retired said that she found healing from writing her story.

“It wasn’t easy, I was definitely nervous. I had all kinds of fear but I realized I needed to tell this true story for me as much as for my family.”

READ MORE: Penticton Rocks: Local musician receives signed KISS book

READ MORE: Kelowna authors share their love story for future generations

Since releasing the book Bellamy has received glowing feedback and has been asked already when her next book will be coming out. She is already working on it, the sequel will reveal when she immigrated to Canada and her life in Saskatchewan.

She later moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba to study English. She attended night school, as well as college classes while carrying a part-time job on the weekends to support herself. Since then she has lived in Kelowna for the past 30 years.

“Most of the people who write their memoir they fictionalize different parts. Mine is the truth. It all really happened to me, I lived it. I decided to tell the truth so that everybody could take something different from it,” said Bellamy.

Bellamy will be hosting a book signing at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre April 9 at 7 p.m. Never Young is available on amazon.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.