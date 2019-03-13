Jim and Anne Edgson with their autobiography, Rocks Don’t Move. Sydney Morton/Capital News

Kelowna authors share their love story for future generations

Jim and Anne Edgson have released their autobiography, Rocks Don’t Move

Jim and Anne Edgson released their autobiography, Rocks Don’t Move with the intention of guiding the next generation by sharing their life story.

The Edgsons said that, through their stories, readers will gain some perspective on buying houses, keeping a relationship strong, making bad decisions and raising children, to name a few.

“It starts from our first meeting and goes to the retirement years,” said Jim. “We wrote the book with a purpose.

“We have had a lot of experiences in life in general and we didn’t want to write a book that would just be about us, but to show people that there is hope and a reason for working hard… we make recommendations but it’s up to the reader, they don’t have to do it that way.”

Jim worked in the oil patches in Alberta for 32 years and their two children moved to 16 different houses during his career. The couple then settled as empty nesters in Killiney Beach in a log cabin. Jim went on to be a popular Central Okanagan politician for nearly a decade and represented approximately 7,000 people in rural areas outside West Kelowna on the regional district board.

READ MORE: Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Their close relationship with their granddaughter, who is 22 years-old, was the inspiration for the book, because she regularly asks them for advice and the couple wanted to write their stories down on paper for future generations of their family.

“It blossomed more as more for our granddaughter and then we realized the younger people could use some help and hear from the experiences we have had,” said Anne.

The couple said they enjoyed writing the book together because they were able to keep each other honest and take out any embellishments in the editing process.

READ MORE: Kelowna author releases debut post-apocalyptic novel

“It was humorous writing it because we were thinking ‘oh Lord I can’t believe we did that dumb thing happened to us,’” said Anne.

The couple do share their 30-year relationship with Christianity, however, they made sure the book was not created to convert readers. Instead they wanted to be completely honest about their beliefs.

The book is available on amazon.com or by calling 250-260-3602 or e-mail at jim_edgson@telus.net

