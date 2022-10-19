Kelowna comedian takes the stage in Nelson

Kelowna’s captain of comedy Tim Nutt will be in Nelson cracking jokes at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 17.

Nutt has been taking the stage for more than 20 years and is stepping up his game to push comedy to explosive new levels and dimensions.

Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy will present the one night of laughs in Nelson and said Nutt explores the hilarity in everyday life, delighting you with his bizarre concepts and twisted viewpoints, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.

“Tim is one of the best comedians working today and has been doing this a very long time,” said Balsdon. “People can really relate to Tim and his humour. He tells it as it is, in the funniest way possible. You really need to see him live to truly appreciate his gift.”

Nutt has been to comedy festivals all over the world; Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Montreal’s famous Just For Laughs, and Halifax’s HA! Comedy Festival and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

“Often compared to some of his comedy heroes like Billy Connolly and George Carlin, Tim is a consummate storyteller and entertainer, weaving his unique point of view into a great performance,” explained Balsdon.

Tickets are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

