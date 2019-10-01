Kelowna couple showcase work at Vernon art gallery

The next exhibition at Headbones Gallery consists of two separate bodies of work — Cautionary Tales by Diane Feught and mIndIng… by Johann Feught — all new works completed over the past two years.
The Kelowna couples exhibit opens at Vernon’s Headbones Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a public reception from 2 to 5 p.m. with the artists in attendance, and runs until Nov. 30.
Diane and Johann each have significant separate careers within the arts; most recently Diane as an independent graphic designer and Johann as associate professor with the UBCO Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies from 2001 to 2013.
Diane and Johann, each working on these separate bodies of work from respectively secluded studios, bring attention to illuminations of the mind.
Both have led interesting personal lives, Diane with a dedication to Buddhism and Johann, born in Germany, with his early roots growing up in the aftermath of the Second World War.
Diane continues to follow a Buddhist path while Johann has taught and shown his artwork extensively in Germany.
And although Diane and Johann had no awareness of the body of work the other was completing during their respective processes, like osmosis, messages drifted between the two studios in a way that validates truth in equanimity yet sustains individuality.
Creation is always private but when oneness overrides, it becomes art.
