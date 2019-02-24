Kelowna Fan Experience releases line-up for 2019

The three-day lineup for Kelowna Fan Experience produced by New Vintage Theatre will be filled with performance, film, animation, cosplay and gaming events.

New Vintage Theatre has released the line-up for their sixth annual Kelowna Fan Experience.

“This is a one of a kind party, rarely seen in Kelowna. It is a chance to meet inspiring top filmmakers, actors, animators, gamers and cosplayers in a fun, friendly environment,” said Josie Morrow KFX site director.

Showcase events of the festival include Superstar, starring Sharron Matthews, a world renowned cabaret performer at Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, March 22.

Then a full day and night of events will follow on Saturday, March 23

-Over 60 vendors, artists and celebrities at meet and greet tables

-Lip sync, improv, talent and cosplay contests.

-Volcanic Gaming E-sports for prizes

-A licensed retro games lounge

-Panels with high profile performers like Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!, Batman, My Little Pony) and artists like John Delaney (The Simpsons, DC Comics).

Saturday evening has two hot ticket events to choose from. The first is a Okanagan cast and crew movie premiere of the locally filmed Daughter of the Wolf written by Nika Agiashvilli , produced by Minds Eye Entertainment and Falconer Pictures. The much-anticipated screening of the film, directed by David Hackl, stars Gina Carano, Brendan Fehr and Richard Dreyfuss. The cast and crew screening of this action thriller will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in the Mary Irwin Theatre.

RELATED: Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

The second major event on March 23 is One Man Walking Dead in the Kelowna Community Theatre. One Man Walking Dead is the long form comedy show and Mark will also be on site on Sunday and meet fans as well. Mark is also the star of Star Trek-Continues, the huge gaming series Mass Effect (Capt. Shepard).

Saturday and Sunday bring out more stars including PJ Phil (Much Music & YTV) directors Lisa Ovies and Joel Ashton McCarthy, Sonya Ballantyne, Telly James, Bruce Novakowski, Katie Stuart; performers from New Vintage and Fred Skeleton Theatre Companies; Cosplayers Stoosh Cosplay, Etheral Ashie, Camilla Courts and Bethany McNab with a new competition she has invented called 30 Minute Face-Off.

RELATED: Vernon embraces Comic culture

Last year over 5,000 people took in the three day event. This year’s festival uses Sunday to have people relax and come out to learn or meet at one of our workshops about cosplay, indie filmmaking, auditioning for film, writing your own comic book, photography and readings by authors, too.

Regular and VIP tickets for Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) are available at www.selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.