Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson in action at the podium. Photo by Lynda Miller.

Kelowna filmmaker gets funding to create new ‘Local Heroes’ documentary

The documentary will be focused on the director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Opera

After months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Okanagan Symphony Society is back in action with a modified season.

While symphony lovers across the Okanagan can once again rejoice to the sound of music, the artistic director of both the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Opera Kelowna spent most of the last year battling a series of issues.

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

Rosemary Thomson took on the roles at the symphony and the opera at the start of 2020, only to have the music scene shut down two months later. It was also at this time she was diagnosed with ADHD.

The struggles and perseverance of Thomson will be highlighted in a new film titled, “The Treble with Rosemary”, thanks to funding from Telus Storyhive’s Local Heroes Documentary Edition.

Kelowna filmmaker Gillianne Richards was selected to receive $20,000 to produce the full-length documentary on Thomson.

“Through her incredible creativity and strength, she has become a hero and advocate for those who feel lonely, struggling with their mental health, and the future of the arts community in Kelowna,” claimed Richards.

Richards’s project was one of 40 selected from 171 applications to receive not only $20,000 in funding but also mentorship, customized career training and distribution.

The Local Heroes Documentary Edition is expected to be viewed by 1 million people across Western Canada and will highlight inspiring stories of local resilience and personal growth after a year of unprecedented local, national and global challenges.

Telus Storyhive has been assisting filmmakers to bring their projects to life since 2014.

READ MORE: Quigley Elementary students win $6,000 in books

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

film

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Letterkenny’ inks multiple licensing deals with merchandise companies

Just Posted

Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures Revelstoke, presents Revelstoke local Jane McNab with the Volunteer of the Year Award for Revelstoke. (Submitted)
Community Futures planning September conference

Final decisions will be made in July depending on the state of the pandemic and vaccinations

A pair of Okanagan Regional Library reference librarians have created a podcast called Hard Cover that takes a zany but informative look at books, libraries and librarians. (File photo)
Okanagan reference librarians produce quirky podcast

Davin Helkenberg and Peter Critchley are behind Hard Cover

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City supports Crown Land application to improve Jordan River trail

The Alpine Club of Canada has applied to maintain and upgrade the trail

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop donated items to the Hospice Society’s care cart. (Submitted/Hospice Society)
Hospice Society thanks contributors to Hospice on Wheels cart

When volunteers couldn’t visit the society introduced a care cart

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

A 29-year-old Abbotsford woman twice crashed her car near Princeton on Saturday,… Continue reading

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Lesley Lutes, UBCO professor of psychology and director of the Centre for Obesity and Well-being Research Excellence. (Submitted)
UBCO psychologist part of Bell Let’s Talk virtual panel tonight at 6 p.m.

Panel will talk about coping under the stress of this pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vaseux Lake in winter. (Facebook)
Dogs rescued after falling through Okanagan Lake

Good Samaritans saved the trapped dogs

A Cougar was caught on camera at a Coldstream Estates residence early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Brad Thomas photo)
VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

A Coldstream Estates resident captured early-morning footage Wednesday

Most Read