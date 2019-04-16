Garrett Scatterty released first album, Jack of Hearts, album cover painted by Dylan Ranney

Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

Garret Scatterty releases Jack of Hearts after 3 years

Three years of love, heart break, depression and anxiety have been woven into one album.

Garrett Scatterty, a regular on line-ups in the Okanagan both as a solo artist and part of the band Ancient Engines, has released his much anticipated first solo album, Jack of Hearts.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at the New Arts Collective, the musician said that he is relieved to finally release the collection of his work.

“It’s been something that I have wanted to do for a long time. It’s a long slow process,” said Scatterty. “For me this is a more cathartic personal thing, it’s a different style of music (then Ancient Engines) I really like the folk, and a more acoustic style as well, so I get the best of both worlds.”

Scatterty’s voice flows through the album like smooth whisky, accompanied by simple but raw melodies. The self described hopeless romantic has created an album that if you close your eyes it feels as if you are listening live in a dimly lit bar.

“It’s the story of a hopeless romantic and the struggle of dealing with emotional pain. It’s universal, everyone goes through it so it’s pretty relatable,” said Scatterty.

“Also dealing with depression and anxiety, it’s something people don’t talk about. It was a vulnerable thing to put out there but everyone can relate to.”

To record the album, Scatterty enlisted local musicians, keyboardist Taylor Gross, drummer Dylan Ranney, bassist Darcy Booth and cellist Nils Loewen.

“It came together naturally,” said Scatterty.

“I write about what is prominent in my head at the time. Songwriting is a way to process stuff and when you start performing it just makes it feel real and shows you that there is something beyond and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and all these feelings are temporary.”

Scatterty will play next at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission June 15 and will perform with Ancient Engines May 3 at Fernando’s Pub. Jack of Hearts is now available on Spotify.

