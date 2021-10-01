Kelowna nightclub Sapphire reopens after 18-month absence

The club has been closed since March 2020

After 18 months of waiting, Kelowna’s Sapphire Nightclub is reopening its doors — with some new rules.

The club has been closed since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. While other clubs in the city, such as Sapphire’s sister nightclub Gotham, have opened intermittently during the pandemic, Sapphire kept its doors closed.

The opening comes just a few weeks after health restrictions were eased in the Central Okanagan, again allowing liquor service past 10 p.m. and clubs to reopen — though dancing and inter-table mingling is still forbidden by provincial health orders.

Despite this, Sapphire will seat guests for the first time since the pandemic struck B.C. on Friday night, Oct. 1.

In a Facebook post, the club said vaccine cards will be required at the door, as will masks. VIP and walk-up bar services will be available and there will be music.

For information on the latest provincial health measures, visit news.interiorhealth.ca.

