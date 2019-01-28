Kelowna’s Rock the Lake schedule released this week

Single day tickets will also go on sale this week

The wait is over, the schedule for Rock the Lake is finally being announced this Thursday.

This year’s event is scheduled for August 9 to11, 2019 at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: First Fireside Festival event in downtown Kelowna warms patrons up

Concert goers can expect to see David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart, on the line up.

Single day tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and are $55 for the Friday and $65 each for Saturday and Sunday.

Get your tickets early, as last year’s event saw both the Saturday and Sunday sell out.

