Kelowna’s Rock the Lake schedule released this week

The wait is over, the schedule for Rock the Lake is finally being announced this Thursday.
This year’s event is scheduled for August 9 to11, 2019 at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.
Concert goers can expect to see David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart, on the line up.
Single day tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and are $55 for the Friday and $65 each for Saturday and Sunday.
Get your tickets early, as last year’s event saw both the Saturday and Sunday sell out.