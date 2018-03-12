With his rockin’ attire and hard-core features, Brantley Gilbert gives his unique edge to country music alongside guitarist Noah Henson (DredRock Music) in front of a packed house at Propsera Place in Kelowna Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Kickin’ It Up A Notch

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

This was not your typical country concert.

Instead of cowboy hats there were ball caps and instead of belt buckles there were brass knuckles.

Like it or not, that’s how Brantley Gilbert rolls on his The Ones That Like Me tour, which rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place Friday night for Okanagan fans.

Thick, silver rings adorned his fingers, and his ears. Tattoos galore up his ripped arms featuring numerous skulls.

Even guitarist Noah Hensen, with dreads longer than your girlfriend’s and sporting a Soundgarden T-shirt, didn’t seem to fit the classic country style.

The closest thing to country was the plaid shirt worn by one of the other guitarists.

While just looking at the band might have you believe you were at a hard rock concert, the sound was undoubtedly country.

Gilbert’s voice has rough, smoky tone. The words and melody melting many a young hearts.

The 33-year-old has beefed up considerably since starting his debut album Modern Day Prodigal Son. You almost wouldn’t recognize him under all the ink and facial hair.

As tough as he may seem, Gilbert shows his immense heart on stage as he sings love songs written for his wife, Amber, and lights up as he speaks of his newborn son, Barrett.

Joining Hicks in Kelowna Friday night was Josh Phillips and Tim Hicks – marking the second year in a row Hicks has played the venue since kickin’ it up with Chad Brownlee in January 2017. See Hicks and Brownlee kick it up a notch in Kelowna.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Country artist Tim Hicks returns to Kelowna’s Prospera Place for the second year in a row, this time opening up for Brantley Gilbert Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Nothing left to lose

Just Posted

PHOTOS + VIDEO: Plan ahead, be prepared, says Revelstoke Search and Rescue

On Saturday Revelstoke SAR held a backcountry information day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

Alana Brittin skis to first victory at nationals

Revelstoke Junior Girls all boast top 8 finishes on Day 2

Spring is in the air

Fog patches to burn off with the sun and a high of 8C Monday

UPDATED: Highway 1 open east of Golden

Road was closed Sunday due to a high avalanche hazard

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Kamloops house up in flames

Westsyde Road is closed while firefighters battle large blaze

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

B.C. millennials see sharp uptick in voter turnout: Elections BC

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

Kickin’ It Up A Notch

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

The 81-year-old man is believed to have been outside when the rockslide hit his house

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Most Read

  • Reel Reviews: Nothing left to lose

    We say, “Capital crimes are the movies of the week.”

  • Kickin’ It Up A Notch

    Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night