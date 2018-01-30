Kip Moore to perform in Penticton

Kip Moore coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore announced the second leg of his Plead the Fifth Tour with a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on May 12.

The new dates follow the fall leg of the tour which wrapped with a sold-out stint and praise from critics. Moore has invited Drake White to rejoin him on the trek following a fall run and he has also enlisted Fairground Saints to join.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 2 and are available for purchase in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or by phone at 1-877-763-2849. Tickets (including GST) are $29, $44.50 and $54.50 (additional service charges apply).

Kip Moore recently released the music video for his new single Last Shot. The track is the second taken from his revered third studio album Slowheart and follows his fourth number one hit More Girls Like You.

Slowheart follows the acclaim that surrounded Moore’s sophomore album Wild Ones and his platinum debut album Up All Night that spawned three number one hit singles.

Ahead of Moore’s headlining stint, he will hit the road in February with Luke Bryan in Springfield, Missouri on Feb. 16 and will then head back across the pond for a highly-anticipated return to Europe’s Country To Country Festival taking place March 9-11 in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

For more information, visit kipmoore.net.

