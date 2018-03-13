Country artist Dan Davidson signs a fan’s arm priot to Brett Kissell taking the stage Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Vernon partied like it was a Friday night, on a Monday – thanks to country artist Brett Kissel coming to town.

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year had fans of all ages clapping along and stomping their boots to such hits as We Were That Song and his latest hit, Anthem.

“The crowd in Vernon has got me walking on air,” Kissel tweeted after the show, where he said he’d like to return.

The 27-year-old Alberta resident was all over the stage. And the crowd was loving every minute.

Among those in the audience was 90-year-old “Grandpa Ken” – fiddle superstar Tyler Vollrath’s relative. Vollrath grew up listening to his grandpa “Lefty” who retired to the Okanagan. Grandpa’s eyes swelled with pride as he watched Vollrath wow the crowd with his talent.

Joining Kissel on stage for one cover song, was a friend he grew up with, Trevor Panczak – who admittedly grew up a lot bigger than Kissel, whom he towered over.

Opening for Kissel was Dan Davidson, known for such hits as Found. Like Kissel, he bounced all over the stage with energy. Davidson also took the time to meet with fans in the lobby, signing hats, tickets and even an arm.

See Prairie singer brings ‘front porch jams’ to Vernon

Kissel plays for a sold out crowd in Cranbrook Tuesday, then he hits up the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in Penticton Friday.

See Brett Kissel announces Okanagan tour stops

 

Lumby resident Amber Peters eagerly awaits an autograph from country artist Dan Davidson prior to Brett Kissel taking the stage Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Brett Kissel holds up a sign from a young fan named Mackenzie during his show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Monday, where he had the crowd partying like it was a Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Brett Kissel has North Okanagan fans screaming for more during his Monday night show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Dan Davidson opens for Brett Kissel Monday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

