The Mavericks are set to take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15. (Contributed)

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to the Okanagan

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

Hit ’90s band The Mavericks are taking their music across the world in celebration of 30 years and have chosen Kelowna as one of the stops.

The Mavericks will take the stage at Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15, marking the only B.C. stop on the self-described “rock ’n’ roll-country-Tejano” band’s tour.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

The Miami-born band reunited in 2012 reigniting their fusion of Latino and American music.

“We’re going to be bringing stuff out from the very early material right up to the most current,” said guitarist and long-time Maverick Eddie Perez.

“And we’re going to present that in a way that’s a little special. A real production, shall we say!”

Since the band reunited, they promised they would never become a “nostalgia act.”

“I’m not one to look back, I never have been,” said co-founder, singer and key songwriter Raul Malo. “I always want to move forward with our music and look to the future, and our fans want that too — they always respond really well to every new album.

“But if you can’t celebrate 30 years in such a tough business as the music industry, what can you celebrate? I’m proud that we’ve made our mark and it’s good to celebrate that. I think we’ve found the perfect way to mark these 30 years without thinking only about the past and I’m really excited to get out and play these shows.”

In 1996 the group won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their song Here Comes the Rain. The track also reached number four on the Canadian country charts.

Tickets for the show are available here.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival exceeds expectations

Just Posted

Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

Conservation Officer says once they attack livestock they are a danger to the public

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

High 30 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Balu Pass closed in Glacier National Park

The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Junior B hockey starts again later this month, how are the Doug Birk teams looking?

The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year

Memorial grows for teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park in West Kelowna on Aug. 17

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Okanagan cyclist was killed by truck

Ernie Gabbs, 69, died at the corner of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Aug. 12

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen in Walmart parking lot

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Shuswap SPCA seeks funds to treat dog that may lose an eye

Two surgeries for severe eye infection unsuccessful, removal a consideration

Most Read