Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Kelowna Musician, Laurice fights adversity with song

Laurice will hit the stage once again at Milkcrate Records April 6 to showcase his new rock album, BAD BOY. photo: contributed

Laurice has spent most of his career throwing his music against the walls of discrimination but this time around he is standing on top of one singing his heart out.

Born in North Wales, Laurice got his start in music working for Pie Records in London, and eventually became a session singer and producer at Abbey Road Studios. His first proto-punk hit, When Christine Comes Around / I’m Gonna Smash Your Face In under band name Grudge, was when he got his first taste of success. He then shot to fame with his his worldwide disco-hit Disco Spaceship.

However the now 75 year-old musician, one of Kelowna’s hidden treasures, said that the world was too homophobic to play his music on the radio. He immigrated to Canada still pursuing his dream of being a professional musician but said he was stone walled by radio stations.

“There was a lot of homophobia when I came to Canada,” said Laurice.

“I mean I had two big disco hits and a record company and they said ‘oh we don’t see it at all’ they wanted to bury me because they were homophobic and racist. They thought it sounded too black and too gay and that’s how it was in the 70s it was really really hard.”

“I’m used to homophobia, but it’s still a downer when it happens.”

Laurice found his second chance at fame with the rise of the internet, he became an overnight sensation without even knowing and when he played his show in 2017 there were record executives and fans from across the country. He had become an overnight sensation once again.

“I think Millennials are just a trip, they are such a great generation… they just really don’t care (about sexual preference or race) I think it’s just great,” said Laurice.

Laurice will hit the stage once again at Milkcrate Records April 6 to showcase his new rock album, BAD BOY. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the store. Laurice has decided to donate all funds raised back to Milkcrate Records.

