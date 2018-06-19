Listen to classical with your libary card

Stream classical music now with your Okanagan Regional Library account with the Naxos Music Library – is the world’s largest online classical music library.

As of September 2013, it offers streaming access to over 87,000 CDs with over 1.275 million tracks. On average, over 800 new CDs are added to the library every month, according to a news release from the Okanagan Regional Library.

The library offers the catalogues of over 640 record labels with more labels joining every month.

Among the labels whose catalogues are included in the service are leading classical labels such as BIS, Chandos, CPO, Haenssler, Hungaroton, Marco Polo, Naïve, Nonesuch, Sony, Vanguard Classics, VOX, Warner/EMI Classics, and, of course, Naxos.

World music content is provided by ARC, Celestial Harmonies and others, and there is also jazz and pop/rock content.

To gain free access to Naxos music library and many other services like Linda.com all you need is a free ORL Library Pass.

For more information visit orl.bc.ca.

Listen to classical with your libary card

