Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)

Live events continue on North Okanagan stage

First Andrew Allen plays two sold-out shows, next up have a laugh with comedian Mike Delamont

Two sold-out performances made for a memorable return to live events in Vernon recently.

Andrew Allen played the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s first OnStage Concert Oct. 17. It was the first show since the COVID-19 shutdown, with two performances, both sold out.

“We are so happy to welcome back patrons, volunteers and artists in a safe and healthy environment,” the Centre said.

READ MORE: Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage's return to live shows amid COVID-19

The local stage isn’t stopping there. Next up comedian Mike Delamont will have the audience in hysterics Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 and 8 p.m. (the later show is already sold out). The Socially Distanced Stand Up Comedy Tour is Delamont’s acclaimed, family-friendly show. The three-time Canadian comedy award nominee talks about everything from marriage to bidets in an unforgettable evening. Delamont has appeared on CBC’s The Debators and Laugh Out Loud, SiriusXM’s Top Comic, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the world famous Just for Laughs.

Similar to Allen’s performance, the audience takes the stage cabaret style while the artist performs. Tickets are sold by the table only, in twos, fours or sixes at www.ticketseller.ca.

The Performing Arts Centre Society also presents Ballet Kelowna Master Class Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 and 6 p.m. but they are limited to 15 participants. Desiree Bortolussi, taking the students through the paces of a traditional ballet class while imparting her own personal expertise as a technical dancer. Every professional dancer with an aptitude for teaching has a wealth of experiential knowledge to share with students, helping them to see things anew and inspiring them to achieve more with their dancing.

READ MORE: Vernon product drops Sophomore album

Live music

