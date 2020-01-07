Live music coming to Traverse and River City Pub this week

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Last weekends bands and DJs performing was an amazing start to kick off the 2020 live music season in downtown in Revelstoke.

The Carbons from Kelowna were so awesome, they’re a super talented trio with such a full sound for only three guys, DJ Spanda played two great back to back show at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the Traverse attracting more fans with each show she plays. Local spin wizard Dexaville with the Naturalist brothers from Fernie was the perfect way to cap off the weekend – their packed show had the dance floor pumping for over three hours it was the Dj highlight of the winter ski season so far.

The trend continues at the Regent and Traverse Wednesday through Saturday with three evenings of live music that will be sure to keep locals and tourists dancing. Here’s the venues and schedule of bands playing downtown:

Wednesday: Blackberry Wood at Traverse

Friday: Wheelhouse at Regent and InVertigo with Cliffed Out at Traverse

Saturday: Wheelhouse at Regent and InVertigo with Anti Social Band at Traverse

Blackberry Wood takes the stage to start off another great week of live performances, they are a wonderful and magic combination of alt-country-gypsy-circus music.

The band is on a winter tour now in support of their newest record “Strong Man vs Russian Bears”, it’s a wonderful sounding vaudevillian ruckus. They play a high-energy cabaret spin on dreamy old musical styles adding big juicy modern flavours like jumpin’ ska, rock and roll, blues, bumpin’ hip-hop, gypsy punk ‘n many other irresistible body shakin’, foot stompin’ sounds.

Blackberry Wood comes down the road like a travelling caravan, with all kinds of wondrous instruments, vocal melodies and fantastically costumed characters. They’ve kicked up dust in towns all over Western Canada, the United Kingdom and parts of the United States.

Cliffed Out is the warm up band before InVertigo Friday night for their first show at the Traverse. Cliffed out is a punk band from Revelstoke playing a diverse selection of original songs fronted by lead singer Anne-Marie Tanguay who has a terrific voice. Don’t miss this upcoming group who’s developing a local following for their talented musicians and high energy shows.

InVertigo returns to the Traverse after their successful video shoot show in November which had the crowded dance floor edging the band on for more music as the night went on.

This original rock quartet has improved with each show they play it seems and developed a fan base in Revelstoke because this is their favorite town to play in B.C.

Each musician is so talented it’s easy to appreciate their original and cover songs which pull you in one after the other. Lead singer Reed has such a great voice with commanding stage presence, Keaton’s drum beats always keep the rhythm going, Duncans spirited bass and back up vocals perfectly blending in give the band a full sound, and finally Shaddy on lead guitar always blows peoples minds who have never seen him before.

He can’t shred the mountain but this guy can sure rip on guitar, if he was playing in Los Angeles in the 80’s I’m convinced Shaddy would be rich and famous. He’s got rock star good looks and a sound similar to Slash from Guns and Roses, but with a cool humble Canadian attitude that’s irresistible on stage.

The Anti Social Club is a brand new hard rock/punk band from Revelstoke with Brandon on bass/vocals, Drew on guitar/vocals, and Kohlby playing drums plus vocals.

