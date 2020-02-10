Live music coming up this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

Friday

CornStarr at River City Pub:

Revelstoke local band CornStarr is back for another weekend of debauchery, these boys love to rage and know how to put on one hell of a show. If you are looking for a night of rock and roll, good times, and sore feet from dancing this is the band for you. They will go on stage at 10 p.m.

Downway at The Last Drop:

I saw Downway last summer at the Last Drop without knowing anything about their music, a few songs into the show it was apparent they were a really talented group with unique sound that kept me at the bar till their last song.

Although they label themselves a “punk” band don’t be scared off by that genre description, I felt they had a bit of an indie / rock sound as well with some terrific guitar jams.

Downway formed in late 1994/early 1995 with Dave Pederson, Ryan Eagleson, Isaac Creasey and Dave Holmes. They were quickly signed to a record deal and released their first album “downway is” in 1995.

Val Kilmer & The New Coke at Traverse Nightclub:

This is one of my favorite bands I’ve seen play Revelstoke the last few years, they have developed a local following for being the ultimate 80’s cover band really getting the crowd going singing every word at high volume.

It’s not just their well known tunes that make them such a great time to see, they are musically talented as well very skilled on every instrument. There are many 80’s bands out there but none do it quite like Kilmer, this five piece band from Nelson not only slays the 80’s cheese but provides with it an extraordinary commentary that will leave you speechless, flattered, slightly offended, and bursting into laughter at the same time.

Saturday

Cornstarr at River City Pub (see above description)

Downway at The Last Drop (see above description)

Average Gypsy at Traverse Nightclub:

What makes them so special is their combination of unique different genres of music, connecting with their audience who seem to appreciate them so much, and super high energy stage presence to get the crowd pumping.

This really cool couple from Vancouver plays sexy wobbly baselines plus gangsters rap with boundless spirited energy making them one of my new favorite Canadian DJ performers, you don’t want to miss their show it will be one of the best all ski season.

Vancouver based DJ/Production couple, Josh and Dani, describe themselves as “Spiritual Gangstas,” which not only pronounces the yin and yang of their individual journeys but also their mixed spectrum of musical influence.

Whether it’s house, hip hop, speed garage, trap or UK inspired bass lines, their production, and live DJ sets are always characterized by a high-energy, multi-genre blend of deep, wobbly, rolling bass lines and four to the floor, bouncy beats.

Built on a solid foundation of local support, Average Gypsy have earned a reputation always delivering a top-notch performance.

Known for their captivating stage presence, quick mixes and ability to flow through a wide range of selections, which are always cutting edge, never predictable and always dance-worthy.

Average Gypsy hustles. Their tireless work ethic, dedication to continuous improvement and to honing their sound is reflected not only in their live performances but also in their production.

Sunday

Gnarfinkel at The Last Drop

Gnarfunkel is a Vancouver-based band making waves with their electrifying live shows and unique melangé of musical styles.

Fronted by two animalistic lead singers and backed by a tight, funky rhythm section, they take audiences on an energetic journey through time and space.

With their sound incorporating elements of pop, blues, hip hop, Latin and psychedelia, this band lives up to the Urban Dictionary definition of gnarfunkel and are “gnarly to a funky extreme”.

