Victoria native son Rennie Foster, a house and techno recording artist and Vancouver DJ these days, is playing Traverse on Jan. 17. (Photo by Karah Goshinmon)

Live music this week in Revelstoke

Three nights of shows at Traverse

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

With the snow, last weekend was not easy to make it downtown for live music after shredding so much deep snow all day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort or in the backcountry.

But, as always, for those who did make the trek, it was well worth the effort.

There were great performances from Cliffed Out, Anti Social Club, Invertigo at Traverse and Chuck the DJ with Yanimal at Craft Bierhaus.

This week Traverse has another solid lineup of music events, when you want to warm up after the cold snap.

Friday: Rennie Foster at Traverse

Rennie Foster is FrontLeft Artist Agency’s most established DJ, a house/techno pioneer with a career spanning almost 30 years and seemingly endless release schedule on digital/vinyl.

Saturday: Pacific Rhythm & Friends at Traverse

Revelstoke’s Cymatic Grounds presents Derek Duncan aka DJ D.DEE.

He is one of the key players in Vancouver’s burgeoning house scene. In addition to being a well-loved local DJ, he’s a record store proprietor, label boss, designer and promoter.

Also playing that night is 1800haightstreet. They are a Winnipeg/Vancouver relation of binary and asters existing 1,127 metres above sea level and entirely in the present. They are guided by the steadying hand of Saturn by day and Mercury by night.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Just Posted

Live music this week in Revelstoke

Three nights of shows at Traverse

Revelstoke Legion makes donation to Hospice Society

Patty Campbell from The Royal Canadian Legion presented Revelstoke Hospice Society president,… Continue reading

Grizzlies’ defenceman named one of KIJHL’s three stars

Brenden Vulcano scored a hat trick on Friday night

Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Happipad Technologies, City of Revelstoke and Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society awarded funds

Revelstoke Secondary Students bring Wonderland to the stage

Drama students performed Dorothy in Wonderland

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

Vernon skate shop, closed by downtown crime, finds new home

Okanagan Skate Co. closed its doors last month due to high crime

Poor highway condition leaves North Okanagan mayor frosty

Complaints snowball as winter maintenance not up to snuff

Film industry brings almost $24 million to Okanagan economy in 2019

Over 30 Okanagan films helped to bring in total dollar amount

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Thefts, domestic assaults and Highway 1 collisions keep Sicamous RCMP busy

Final report for 2019 shows increase in calls to detachment

Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Cost for renting a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna has increased by 3.8 per cent to $1,350 in last year

Rural Shuswap residents unimpressed with winter road maintenance

Highways contractor also responsible for maintaining, plowing rural roads

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Most Read