Live music this week in Revelstoke

Victoria native son Rennie Foster, a house and techno recording artist and Vancouver DJ these days, is playing Traverse on Jan. 17. (Photo by Karah Goshinmon)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

With the snow, last weekend was not easy to make it downtown for live music after shredding so much deep snow all day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort or in the backcountry.

But, as always, for those who did make the trek, it was well worth the effort.

There were great performances from Cliffed Out, Anti Social Club, Invertigo at Traverse and Chuck the DJ with Yanimal at Craft Bierhaus.

This week Traverse has another solid lineup of music events, when you want to warm up after the cold snap.

Friday: Rennie Foster at Traverse

Rennie Foster is FrontLeft Artist Agency’s most established DJ, a house/techno pioneer with a career spanning almost 30 years and seemingly endless release schedule on digital/vinyl.

Saturday: Pacific Rhythm & Friends at Traverse

Revelstoke’s Cymatic Grounds presents Derek Duncan aka DJ D.DEE.

He is one of the key players in Vancouver’s burgeoning house scene. In addition to being a well-loved local DJ, he’s a record store proprietor, label boss, designer and promoter.

Also playing that night is 1800haightstreet. They are a Winnipeg/Vancouver relation of binary and asters existing 1,127 metres above sea level and entirely in the present. They are guided by the steadying hand of Saturn by day and Mercury by night.

