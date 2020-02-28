Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

Singers and songwriters can once again take the spotlight in an annual event kicking off in Lake Country.

The Okanagan Singer-Songwriter Competition is in its ninth year with dates for the 2020 contest running from March to April.

“Have you ever wanted to showcase your singing and songwriting talents?” asks Jennifer Boal, creator and producer of the competition. “The annual contest was designed to spotlight singer-songwriters and give them the opportunity to win some studio recording time, as well as multiple performance opportunities.”

Prizes include professional audio recording/production time with the Kyle Haynes Studio. As well, there are opportunities to perform at Lake Country’s LIVE in Lake Country and ArtWalk, West Kelowna’s Music in the Park, Kelowna’s Parks Alive and the Marmalade Café, Vernon’s Sunshine Festival, and the Armstrong IPE.

The multi-evening contest allows performers, ages 12 and over, to display their music for a panel of adjudicators, and experience the positive feedback from a live audience.

“The wealth of talent that has participated from throughout the Okanagan has been extremely rewarding,” said Boal.

The winner of the 2019 contest was Becca Mabbett, who performed in the finals with Tom Knoll, Blake McNeely, and other talented musicians.

Registration forms for the 2020 contest can be found online at jenniferboal.wixsite.com/oksingersongwriter and auditions begin March 5.

