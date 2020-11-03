Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)

Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

A wartime film shot in the North Okanagan will make its Canadian debut at the Vernon Towne Cinema next week, just in time for Remembrance Day.

Recon is the latest film produced by Enderby Entertainment, co-founded by local producer Rick Dugdale. Two showings will be aired at the downtown theatre at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Nov. 10.

“My grandfather fought in the war, and I always envisioned one day making a story about the Second World War,” Dugdale said.

The film stars Canadian-born actor Alexander Ludwig of Bad Boys and The Hunger Games fame, Franco Nero (Django Unchained), with Academy Award-winning director Robert Port at the helm.

“Looking at Rob’s adaptation and the vision that he wanted to make was very much in line with the story I wanted to tell,” Dugdale said.

Based on a true story and a New York Times best-selling book, Recon centres around four young men stationed in Italy in the midst of war. The action occurs over the course of one long day as they debate both their fates and that of life itself. As they struggle to make it off the mountain alive, the American soldiers face the worst that war can offer. Through this, each finds his own peace.

Dugdale helped get the production off the ground in B.C. The film was shot in the winter in the Vernon and Enderby areas, depicting the severe weather conditions soldiers endured in Europe during the war.

Author Richard Bausch said he’s thrilled to see his book come to life on screen.

“I think it’s a stunning piece of work,” he said. “Every single frame of it is beautiful, I could not have been happier. There are sections of it where I think it’s going beyond the book.”

Distributor Vortex Media will contribute its profits from the Nov. 10 screenings to the Vernon Legion.

“We are proud to partner with Brainstorm Media and Enderby Entertainment to bring this important film to Canadian audiences in time for Remembrance Day,” said Rob Harrison of Vortex Media. “We don’t want to forget all the veterans who served. Recon is a great way to honour their bravery at this time of year.”

Enderby Entertainment has produced 18 feature films over the past 13 years, including Blackway (2015) starring Anthony Hopkins. Earlier this year the company completed its Intrigo trilogy — three-films shot in succession based on Swedish author Hakan Nesser’s novels. The first, Intrigo: Death of an Author, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, was released Jan. 17.

READ MORE: Vernon product drops sophomore album

READ MORE: Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Just Posted

Downtown Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: What if another COVID-19 lockdown comes?

Life during a pandemic is complicated. However, summer seems a better time… Continue reading

Since January there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, that number has not increased since a previous report in August. (BC CDC)
October COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke not yet available

From January to end of September there were three confirmed cases

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Linda Bruder, Jane Smith, Willma Mollerud, Pat Campbell and Renee Howe were volunteering at the Legion’s new Bargain Basement on opening day Nov. 2. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Legion opens Bargain Basement

A new second hand store has come to town and donations and volunteers are needed

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Care home restrictions break Okanagan couple’s heart

Dick and Pat Fairbanks hadn’t shared a loving embrace for more than six months before it was too late

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read