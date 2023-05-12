Look what’s back in town: ‘Malicious’ monster trucks on display in Penticton

Calid Kid at Skaha Ford. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Rock Star at Skaha Ford on Friday, May 12. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Monster truck Identity Theft can be found outside Penticton’s Canadian Tire on Friday, May 12. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Ride Along Identity Theft outside Canadian Tire. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

“Malicious” monster trucks have returned to Penticton.

The Penticton Speedway hosts the annual Malicious Monster Truck Tour this weekend and some of the vehicles set to take the track on currently on display across the city.

People can be seen Friday, May 12, approaching the trucks and taking pictures at both Penticton’s Canadian Tire and Skaha Ford car dealership.

Calid Kid and Rock Star are on display outside Ford, while Identity Theft and Ride Along Identify Theft can be seen at the Canadian Tire parking lot.

In West Kelowna, Spitfire can be seen outside at Buckerfield’s location.

The trucks take to the speedway for their weekend of “monster mashing” starting Saturday, May 12.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with events set to being at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance are welcome to meet and take pictures with the drivers during a pit party before and after each event.

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

