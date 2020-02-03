Lots of opportunities to dance in Revelstoke this week

Sly Violet will be playing The Last Drop as well as the Rockford this weekend in Revelstoke. (Photo via Facebook)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Thursday

Sly Violet at The Last Drop Pub:

Sly Violet is an indie pop folk rock husband-and-wife duo based in Rossland, B.C. who began growing their fan base playing small towns in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Featuring Sly Boston (drums) and Violet Clarke (guitar, harmonica, keyboard, vocals), the combination of their innovative instrumentation and Violet’s hauntingly beautiful voice, has created a sound that is refreshing to the ear.

Taking cues from Neil Young, Alanis Morissette and Jack Johnson, Sly Violet also draws inspiration from time spent in nature and the land and forests around them, often filming music videos in beautiful Canadian landscapes.

Friday

Sly Violet at Rockford Grill/Revelstoke Mountain Resort (see above description)

Colour Tongues at The Last Drop Pub:

Colour Tongues, is a four-piece Progressive Indie Rock band based out of Vancouver.

Formed by Brisbane-born frontman James Challis and Winnipeg-native bass player Dan Lavergne in 2017, the group was later joined by aspiring virtuoso Graeme Meekison on guitar, and Toronto-born drummer Dave Taylor in 2018.

Since that time the band has emerged with a distinct sound that blends the complexities of math rock with the accessibility of indie, with comps including The Killers, Foals, Brontide, Minus the Bear, and This Town Needs Guns.

The group gives audiences waves of head-bobbing, body-moving energy you can’t help but dance too, with lyrics that are both heart-warming and heart breaking.

Moontricks at Traverse:

Local favorite Moontricks makes their annual much anticipated return to Revelstoke this Friday evening which should bring a great crowd.

Nestled deep in the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Western Canada lies the home of Moontricks, a duo whose timeless sound captures the essence of their rugged roots. Combining their love of folk, blues, and electronic music, Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman are blazing their own trail, merging musical worlds previously unacquainted and capturing audiences along the way.

Since connecting in their rural hometown through a shared love of music, the pair’s chemistry was instantly apparent.

With Gurley at the production helm and Rodman on songwriting and vocals, they’ve birthed an authentically raw and seductive sound infusing grassroots blues, wistful soul, and gritty, boot­stomping bass.

Their breakout organic hit Home has surpassed 1 million streams and their music is frequently licensed for film and television.

Saturday

Brick Haus with Nemkae and local DJ at Traverse Nightclub:

This Canadian DJ started his humble beginnings as a competitive B-Boy fully immersed in the culture with hip-hop, soul, funk, blues and breaks having a heavy impact on him at an early age.

Later, he was fortunate enough to experience Shambhala in 2004 and fell in love with the music in the Fractal Forest and began crate digging for exclusive and rare tunes to satisfy his eardrums.

