Lucky Monkey will be playing The Last Drop on April 25.(Facebook)

Lucky Monkey playing Revelstoke April 25

Sports fans and music industry watchers excited as PGA Pro golfer releases new music.

Cassidy Hritzuk has created quite a name for himself as a PGA pro golfer. Now his journey has taken an exciting new turn into the music business.

His band Lucky Monkey have released an EP and are embarking on a Canadian tour to support the release.

They will be playing The Last Drop on April 25.

Since releasing their debut self-titled EP in August 2017, Lucky Monkey has won over rock fans of all eras across Western Canada with their hybrid rock sound including three performances at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks and winning “Battle Of The Bands” at Grizfest 2018, which granted the guys a spot on the stage with Monstertruck, The Lazy’s, Harlequin and Brett Michael’s of Poison.

They are the perfect blend of soaring melodic vocals, hard blues inspired riffs, funk derived bass lines and a heavy groove locked rhythm.

 

