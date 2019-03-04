Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland
Next story
Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took… Continue reading

Seeing red: Revelstoke athletes take over at BC championships

Many people were seeing red this weekend. That is the color of… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:05 a.m.: Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections… Continue reading

Okanagan man cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

Liam’s Lowdown: Why I ski

It’s what makes me me

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Residential sales in Okanagan fizzle

Real estate board says that sales are down from this time last year

Shuswap earthquake minor compared to 6.0 shaker of 1918

Strongest quake on record for South Interior took place 150 kilometres north of Revelstoke

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

Most Read