LUNA RE-IMAGINED coming Sept. 25-27

Jelly Space by Ian Ward was an installation at the third annual LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder event in 2019. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Earlier this year the fourth annual LUNA FEST was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, however, a re-imagined event has been scheduled for Sept. 25-27.

LUNA RE-IMAGINED will be a real-time and virtual experience that ensures the public can participate in arts and culture in a socially distanced way while sharing an enriching art experience.

Friday, Sept. 25, there will be an event similar to LUNA SOUND, but with an audience of only 50 people. The live-streamed event will feature the premier of Francois Derosier’s newest film Wheel of Life, a composition by Edzi-u, a visual experience performance by Ralph Escamillan, music by Leila Neverland and a finale by harpist Diemm.

Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be a LUNA ARTS-like event featuring the reveal of six new permanent public art pieces in the city’s downtown core. The additions to Art Alleries will feature sculpture, photography, mixed media and stained glass. A behind the scenes film of the making of the projects will also be shared as the public is invited to stroll along the alleyway, respecting social distancing, to experience the new installations. Pop-up street entertainment will also be a part of the event.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, visitors will have the chance to meet Art Allery creators Kyle Thornley, Bruno Long, Kelly Hutchinson and Rob Buchanan during a Q&A event similar to LUNA STUDIO. Also available on that day is the opportunity to create a patch for the Climate Action Quilt, which is a collaboration between the four schools in the area creating a call to climate action.

LUNA FEST first launched on the last weekend of September in 2017. The art festival features Revelstoke, B.C. and Canadian artists and typically unfolds over three days with an audience of over 8,000 people. It was developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

