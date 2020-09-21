LUNA REIMAGINED coming up this weeked

Six new art allery installations will be revealed Sept. 26

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, this year’s LUNA art festival will feature the reveal of six new Art Alleries pieces, rather than the art festival that takes over several blocks of downtown Revelstoke and sees thousands of visitors. (Rob Buchanan photo)

A reimagined version of Revelstoke’s annual LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder festival is coming up Sept. 25-27.

Though the festival that was originally planned for this year was postponed to 2021, the LUNA team has come up with a smaller version of the event which will abide by COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

On Sept. 25, a small version of LUNA Sound, hosted at the Roxy Theatre, will be showing. The event, which will be open to only 50 audience members who have tickets, will be live streamed.

It will feature:

Ralph Escamillan: Ralph Escamillan is a queer, Canadian-Filipinx performance artist/choreographer/teacher and community leader based in Vancouver.

Starting at age 14, Escamillan trained first in breakdancing then explored a multitude of other street dance styles such as Popping, House, Waacking and Locking.

His passion for dance expanded to include training in ballet, modern, jazz and was a graduate of the Contemporary Training Program Modus Operandi in 2015.

Escamillan has worked/toured with these Vancouver companies: Company 605, Co. Erasga Dance, Kinesis Dance Somatheatro, Out Innerspace Theatre and apprenticed with Kidd Pivot in 2014. He is currently on contract with Wen Wei Dance, Mascall Dance and was recently an guest dancer with Ballet BC.

Leila Neverland: A singer/songwriter and homeschooling mother, Leila Neverland is stepping out and spreading her most captivating wings across Western Canada, offering transformative performances that match her humongous voice.

She collaborates with singer/songwriter Taylor van Zyl as duet and Sounds Like Things Ensemble.

Francois Desrosiers film Full Circle: François Desrosiers is an accomplished multimedia artist with an extensive history in the mountains. He is a true professional that brings a dedicated and passionate attitude to every project.

Edzi’u: Edzi’u is a 2S Tahltan and inland Tlingit sound artist, songwriter, composer. They were born in the Yukon and raised in Whitehorse, spending a large part of that time in their traditional territory of Dease Lake. They received a Degree in Music Composition at Vancouver Community College in 2019.

Edzi’u has been performing nationally for the better part of 10 years, in festivals, galleries and living rooms. Their roles in performance life have ranged from solo performer, to choir soprano, actor, and concert coordinator.

Currently their art practice centres on weaving electronic soundscapes with audio manipulation, while drawing on classical songwriting elements.

Diemm: Lyrics like arrows. Layers of harp, acoustic bass and tasty percussion. Poetry that tugs you into the liminal place between conscious and subconscious mind.

To entertain is one thing; to enrich is another. Diemm plays for that one note that can open a cascade of ‘yes’ inside you.

Climate Action Quilt Animation: Revelstoke students have been stitching square about climate change that are being assembled into a giant quilt.

On Sept. 26, six additions to Art Alleries will be unveiled.

Pieces by Rob Buchanan, Kyle Thornley, Bruno Long and Kelly Hutchinson will be added to the existing pieces by Buchanan in the alley behind the Roxy Theatre, beside Revelstoke Credit Union and beside the Sugar Shack.

You are invited to walk the alleyway and explore the newly installed, permanent LUNA artworks with pop-up street entertainment on the hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Kyle Thornley: Combining traditional techniques with modern processes to design and create everything from unique and functional home details to large architectural installations.

Kelly Hutchinson: Stained glass pieces inspired by Revelstoke.

Bruno Long: Specializing in outdoor sports, brands and lifestyle images.

Rob Buchanan: Award winning professional photographer, artist, designer and editorial cartoonist.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, meet the artists and hear from the artists who created the art gallery pieces.

Thornley will be in the Roxy alley at 2 p.m., Buchanan will be in the RBC alley at 2:30 p.m., Hutchinson will be in the Revelstoke Credit Union alley at 3 p.m. and Bruno Long will be in the Sugar Shack alley at 3:30 p.m.

For more information see lunafest.ca.

