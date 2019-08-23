Madchild plays Vernon’s Status Nightclub Sept. 1. (Submitted)

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

One of the first musicians to openly talk about the growing prescription drug epidemic is laying his demons out on the stage in Vernon.

Swollen Members’ Madchild plays Status Nightclub on Sept. 1.

The multi-Juno Award-winning rapper from Vancouver chronicles his battle with prescription drug addiction in his new album Demons.

“I pulled through once again,” Madchild said in an interview with The Morning Star. “For a second time, here we go again.”

The cold realities of drug abuse are revealed in his album, released under his successful label, Battle Axe Records.

“We’re all struggling in one way, shape or form but we’ve got to figure out the best way to battle it. Demons never really leave. All you can do is fight back.”

For Madchild hitting the gym, trying new things and music are how he fights his demons.

“I do like 200 shows a year,” he said.

“That keeps me young. I just can’t find anything that makes me happier.”

While he may be 43 on paper, he doesn’t feel his age and he credits music for that.

“Ya, I’m older but I’m killing it still. I’m not even close to being done,” he said, noting that there are a lot of other rappers who are 10 years older than him and still going strong.

“To be able to still do it and have relevancy and be able to tour and do what I love is a blessing for sure.”

And he is stoked to return to the Okanagan.

“I used to live in Kelowna (many moons ago) so I’m very familiar with Vernon.”

Madchild is currently touring Canada with Las Vegas rapper Dizzy Wright.

Vernon’s show includes special guest, Robbie G, and opening performances Alfy’O, Non The Non, King Jamez, DJ Lopez and Profound.

For tickets to the show visit https://bit.ly/30cjLrO or purchase in person at the Downtown Internet Lounge, 2912 30th Ave.

READ MORE: Vernon grandma featured in hip hop video

READ MORE: Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP respond to three accidents and a fallen hiker

Aug. 23 was a busy day for first responders

Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Construction of the campground was announced in 2016 and it was expected to open this year

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 17 degrees

Photos: Car flips in vehicle crash within Revelstoke city limits

The incident occurred roughly around 6 pm

Highways in and out of Revelstoke close

Highway 1 is now open to single alternative traffic, but Highway 23 south is closed

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Cause of North Okanagan house fire still under investigation

Mom rescued sleeping baby from Thursday’s blaze

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

Most Read