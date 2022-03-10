Majority of Foo Fighters tickets sold in record time for Okanagan concert

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 29, 2019. The famed band will perform for an Okanagan audience on Oct. 1 when they rock the stage at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

The band’s upcoming show is expected to be the fastest-selling in the Penticton venue’s history

The Foo Fighters won’t be in Penticton for another seven months but the anticipation to welcome the famed-rock band into the city is already growing at a record pace.

As of March 10, the majority of seats for the show on Oct. 1 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) have been sold and did so as fast as any other concert in the venue’s history, according to the facility’s general manager Dean Clarke.

“When you put the Foo Fighters on sale in a market like ours, it’s not going to be very long until all those tickets are gone,” Clarke told the Western News.

Early sales numbers indicate the famed rock band is on its way to setting all-time box office records at the SOEC.

“The majority of the tickets are gone in record time,” he added.

Rock and roll lovers without tickets for the October show aren’t completely out of luck, though.

Clarke is encouraging people to check the venue’s ticketing website weekly to find seats that may “trickle through” the window of availability.

“There will be tickets that continue to trickle out to the public for people to purchase just because this is a giant production. Tickets will continually release, whether it’s weekly or closer to the event.”

Clarke explained that ticket holdbacks are common with massive shows. Several seats that have not yet been made their way to the public on-sale will soon become available, the venue’s general manager said.

The Dave Grohl-led band will touch down in the Peach City after stops in Edmonton and Calgary, and before its concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 5.

“This is world-class,” Clarke said.

“This is probably the best show that will be in the Okanagan and we’re going to put on the greatest party you’ve ever seen.”

It was announced in February that the Foo Fighters would make their way to Penticton.

The band’s appearance in October will follow up what is expected to be a busy springtime at the SOEC, with acts like ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, Santana and Alice Cooper set to hit the South Okanagan stage.

People hoping to get their hands on Foo Fighters tickets are asked to check valleyfirsttix.com on weekly basis ahead of the band’s Oct. 1 show.

