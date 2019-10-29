Janet Letendre of Malakwa is competing in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking championship which will be televised in the coming weeks. (Food Network photo)

Malakwa woman part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

A Malakwa Resident will be appearing on TV sets world over as a contestant on the Food Network’s Holiday Baking championship.

Viewers will be able to tune in and watch Janet Letendre, who operates the home-based Gramma Bear’s Cakery, as she takes on other bakers from across North America in the televised contest which is in its sixth season. Letendre is the only Canadian contestant.

The first episode of the season featuring Letendre airs on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. on the Food Network.

