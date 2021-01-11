Mario Kart races revved at Okanagan theatre

The curtain is opening to some new events in town, which are already proving popular.
Creekside Theatre is bringing video games to Lake Country with Esports. Socially-distanced Mario Kart races will take place Saturdays in January.
Games are $5 and available Jan. 16, 23 and 30 with sessions from 10-11:10 a.m., 11:25-12:35 p.m. and 12:45-1:55 p.m.
“Come on down to a socially distanced video gaming experience at the Creekside Theatre. We will be focusing on having four-person races using the Mario Kart for the Nintendo Switch system,” the theatre said.
The Esports are a hot commodity, having already sold out for the next two upcoming dates. There are a couple slots left for Jan. 30.
To purchase tickets visit calendar.lakecountry.bc.ca.
