Marionette show coming to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Robin and the Timeless Forest, presented by Runaway Moon Theatre, is coming to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on March 23. (Submitted photo)

Runaway Moon Theatre Company’s marionette show, Robin and the Timeless Forest, is coming to Revelstoke.

The performance tells the story of a village whose actions are ruled by a clock located in a magical forest outside of the city walls. Until one day, it stops.

It tells the story of a village, deep in the forest, surrounded by a high stone wall. For hundreds of years no one has dared venture outside that wall. The villagers lives are orderly and predictable governed by a clock that sits at the top of a tower far off amongst the trees. Until one day, the clock stops, the villagers lose track of time, and everything starts falling apart. This is the story of a young girl named Robin who follows a butterfly out into the forest, where she makes friends with the trees and other magical creatures who help her reach the clock tower to save the village.

The performance includes local puppeteer, actress, director and Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Lightning/Stage Technician, Anna Fin.

READ MORE: Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

With a long history in theatre and film, both prior to her time in Revelstoke and in the community, Fin was thrilled to be a part of Runaway Moon’s production.

“I met them when they came to the [performing arts centre] with a different production,” she said in a news release. “One thing led to another, and when they were casting this production to take on tour they got in touch with me.”

The performers prepared a scene for Fin, who was captivated.

“The story is magical, and the production quality is amazing. I was blown away,” said Fin. “There is something inherently both archaic yet unique and of course magical about it, and it resonates with everyone who has seen it – both young and old.”

The Revelstoke performance will mark the end of the productions tour. It takes place at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, Saturday, March 23 with shows at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s a unique location that fits the play. There is a beautiful whimsy to both,” Fin said.

Tickets are available at the door, $10 adult, $5 a child, cash only. The performance is 45 minutes long and suitable for ages five and up. Bringing a pillow to sit on is encouraged.

For further information, please contact Anna Fin at 250 814 3654, annahere7@gmail.com, or visit runawaymoon.org

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.