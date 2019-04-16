Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

Matt Andersen, Canadian soul-bluesman, is coming to Kelowna with a nine piece band.

Touring his new album release, Halfway Home by Morning that was recorded live off the floor in Nashville, U.S. to keep the sound authentic.

“For me it sounds like just like seeing a live band when you are recording off the floor,” said Andersen.

“I wanted to make sure that what you heard at the studio and at home is what you would hear if you heard it in person.”

For this album, the New Brunswick musician said he wanted to make sure that he didn’t compromise any of the big sounds that are intertwined in the 13 song album.

READ MORE: Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

READ MORE: Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

“Music is supposed to be an escape,” said Andersen.

The song Last Quarter On The Ground was actually never supposed to be on the album revealed Andersen.

“It’s a song about my uncle Joe who passed away three years ago. Joe was always visiting, always calling and always checking up on the family. After he passed away I kept wishing I could talk to uncle Joe one last time. It was something I recorded to give as a gift to my mom but my manager heard it and thought it should go on there.”

READ MORE: The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

READ MORE: Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Now the track closes the album.

“It’s the kind of song that everyone has a connection to,” said Andersen.

The musician will be in Kelowna April 23 with The Mellotones at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.