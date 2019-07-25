Matt Blais released a new album on June 21. He will be performing at Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on Aug. 5. (Submitted)

Matt Blais playing Summer Street Fest Aug. 5

He says his songs have to be emotional or dramatic

Though Matt Blais recently released a new album, he isn’t on tour promoting it per say, rather he said he is on a life-long tour.

“I’m constantly playing shows all over the country,” he said.

Blais will be playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on Aug. 5.

He described his sound as rock and roll, leaving blood sweat and tears on the stage with a touch of old school blues.

Blais sings, plays the harmonica and the guitar. On the latest album he also plays some keyboard.

READ MORE: Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

This time around he will have Mike Sands on guitar, Josh Nadeau on drums as well as Kayley Kinjo and Olivia Rose joining him on stage, but the musicians he performs with change depending on what sound he is hoping to create.

“This one is the rock band,” he said.

When it comes to writing songs Blais said he gets romantic about it, scrolling through notes on his phone in the middle of the night with a glass of red wine.

He said all of his best songs get emotional, or dramatic, or both.

Blais has been a full time musician for 10 years. He started out playing at parties and slowly graduated to asking to get paid for performances. From there he played festivals and bars and then started making albums.

Shadow and Light is Blais’ third album.

 

