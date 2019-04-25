Peter Kaz (middle) holds back Jester Lavorre and Darth Vader as they gear up for the second annual Vernon Comic Con at the Village Green Hotel Saturday, May 4. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

May the fourth be with you for Okanagan Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

For many of us, there’s one comic book, cartoon or video game character we’ve never lost our fascination with.

For Megan Sheppard, it was Dungeons and Dragons. Specifically, the little Tiefling Jester Lavorre from Critical Role. Complete with the blue hair and skin, elf-like ears, twisted horns, magic health potion (Kool-Aid and glitter), majestic costume of leather and buckles mixed with sheer fabric, and a tail, Sheppard’s loves being able to dress up like her favourite character.

“It’s gotten people into Dungeons and Dragons again,” said Sheppard, whose day job is at Best Buy.

She’s been to Comic Cons all over the North America, but the Vernon resident is most excited to return to her hometown event.

The No. 2 Vernon Comic Con takes place Saturday, May 4 at the Village Green Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See: Village Green Hotel launches Vernon Comic Con

The free, family event, will have more than 30 vendors with everything from collectibles, comic books, action figures, board games, video games and antiques.

“There’s even a guy who makes identical masks like Darth Vader and Black Panther,” said Peter Kaz, event organizer, who is a self-proclaimed geek. “There’s going to be a whole area for costumes.”

There will be a couple presentations, including one from a former EA sports employee and another discussion from an artist who worked at Marvel.

Massive replicas, like that of like the Millennial Falcon, will be on site. Plus there will be two photo stations – one Star Wars themed with a background from the movie and another in The Green pub, appropriately with a green screen.

It’s also Free Comic Book Day at the Ebenezer’s Booth, while supplies last.

A Comic Con after party takes place at The Green Pub with DJ Remix at 8:30.

Plus, there will be the many characters that show up to show off, and take in all the action.

Like Rob Potter, whose day job is at KF Aerospace, but he would much rather be flying Darth Vader’s Tie Fighter. Potter enjoys being able to sport the classic black outfit, plus the iconic light sabre, more than just once a year at Halloween.

“It’s really cool to see everyone dressed up,” said Kaz, noting the Transformer who showed up last year, who they are hoping to see again Saturday.

