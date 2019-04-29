Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Majestic Downfall will be coming to Canada for the first time from Mexico to introduce their unique blend of brutal and melodious metal to the north.

Spearheaded by metal veteran, Jacobo Córdova, who stood as front man and creative director of the band, composing all facets of their joint discography has now opened himself to collaboration with his band mates. He said it has made the last two albums they have released; Waters of Fate, 2018 and When Dead, 2015 the best yet.

“I think it’s more valid now. The uplifting parts of the music are more uplifting and the darker are even darker. It opened the spectrum of the music,” said Córdova.

Córdova began the band in 2006 because he wanted to recapture the feeling of the 90s European death and doom metal scene while incorporating some modern flare.

The family man now reveals more and more of himself with every album and he looks to share even more in upcoming albums that he is already focused on as they prepare for their Canadian Tour.

“This is all inspired by my daughters. The music is really inspired by the family part of my life and the things I do wrong and that I wish I could do better. It’s a very personal side of me that I share in every song I have done.”

Córdova has released two songs named after two of his daughters and he is still working on one about his third.

Majestic Downfall will play in Kelowna May 11 at Munnin’s Post.

