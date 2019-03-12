Menopause the Musical is coming to Revelstoke April 8. (Submitted)

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Menopause the Musical is coming to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on April 8.

Now in its seventeenth year of production, the musical is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas.

This original Off-Broadway musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra. After noticing unmistakable similarities with one another, the all-female, all-star Canadian cast joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, memory loss, too much sex, not enough sex and more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that Menopause is not “The Silent Passage” anymore!

The laugh out loud, 90-minute production, gets audiences out of their seats and singing along to brilliant parodies from 25 classic hit songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

The hilarious musical has been seen by millions and entertained audiences across the world. The show plays to consistently sold-out crowds from coast to coast, receiving standing ovations every night! Come see what millions of women worldwide have been laughing, cheering and raving about!

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents the musical in Revelstoke on Monday, April 8 at The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, 1007 Vernon Avenue, Revelstoke. Tickets are $65.00 and $55.00 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges). Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca. Doors 7 p.m.. Show 7:30 p.m.

 

