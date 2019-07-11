Metal heads converge in North Okanagan

More than 30 bands are scheduled to appear at the 11th annual Armstrong Metal Fest July 12-13. (Morning Star file)

Half a dozen Okanagan bands are lined up to join national, and even international, talent at this weekend’s Metal Fest.

Western Canada’s Armstrong Metal Fest has revealed the line-up for its 11th annual mountain moshpit taking place July 12 and 13 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong.

A gathering like no other in the Okanagan Valley, Metal Fest will brings a horde of metal heads to the Armstrong area for camping and headbanging over two days.

This year’s line up will feature headliners Origin, who will unleash a full-blown sensory assault of tight, taut and technical death metal amplified by flashes of grindcore and groove, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs, as well as Wake, Entheos, Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2018 champions Centuries of Decay and Slovenia’s Within Destruction (full line up listed below) .

“I’m super excited about our line-up this year,” said Bretton Melanson, president of West Metal Entertainment, co-founder of Metal Fest.

“We’ve got some of my drumming heroes in Origin and Entheos, the super fun Nekrogoblikon, our first opportunity to have some bands from overseas in Betraying The Martyrs and Within Destruction, a few of our brothers from the states, and so many killer bands from around Western Canada. Our original dream of bringing the European metal fest feel to Canada is really taking shape, and I’m so grateful to still be a part of this.”

Tickets are $135 at the following link: https://armstrongmetalfest.ca/tickets/. All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, thrash wrestling, camping area and arena from 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, until 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 13. Free camping is included. At the door price will be $175.

Armstrong Metal Fest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York)

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA)

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris, FR)

WAKE (Calgary, AB)

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA)

Within Destruction (Slovenia)

Centuries of Decay (Toronto, ON)

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland)