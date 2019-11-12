Mike Field Quintet playing in Revelstoke this Friday

The Jazz Club will have their second show of the season this Friday night featuring the Mike Field Quintet. Born and raised in Canada, the band is known for their bright and energetic music. Field’s works have earned him a series of prestigious awards, and he travels around the world performing his original compositions with local musicians at jazz festivals and clubs. Whether he’s playing one of his standard-like instrumental jazz tunes or singing a silly world-music vocal piece, his music is a mix of fun, technical ability and cultural influences.

Field will be joined by some of the finest musicians from the South Okanagan for this performance. The Revelstoke Jazz Club is located in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel. Doors open at 7:00 and music runs from 7:30 – 9:30. Admission is by donation and food and drinks are available.