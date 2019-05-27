Spamalot cast from left: RJ Liebelt (Sir Galahad), Rick Smith (Concorde), Jax Dolman (Sir Robin), Craig Howard (King Arthur), Karen Bliss (The Lady of the Lake), Brian Martin (Sir Lancelot), Paul Rossetti (Sir Bevedere) and Peter Byrnes (Patsy). (Camillia Courts Photography)
Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage
Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form
Rude Frenchmen, cancan dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, killer rabbits, catapulting cows, and the somewhat odd Knights who say “ni” are just part of the adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights of the very, very, very round table in their quest for the holy grail.
Lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is the fresh Broadway hit and irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.
“Whether you’re a Python fan or not, this show is guaranteed to have you howling with laughter and rolling in the aisles. The humour is universal,” said Melina Schein, founder and artistic director of Big Apple Productions.
Big Apple Productions is celebrating its 9th anniversary of providing the North Okanagan with the highest caliber live musical theatre productions.
“I grew up on the stage, and was lucky enough to go to Broadway shows and operas since before I could even talk. When I moved here, I found a niche. Our community was (and is) bursting with talent, and I wanted to create opportunities for performers, while showing audiences what great theatre is all about. I wanted to raise the bar on “community theatre,” and I daresay we have,” said Schein.“The majority of my cast and crew members have been with me for ten years or more. But it is always a joy to discover new talent and to give them a venue in which to showcase what they can do.”
Big Apple’s 15th major production, Monty Python’s Spamalot, will make its debut at The Powerhouse Theatre Thursday, May 30. It runs until June 8 with eight performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are available through the TicketSeller Box Office online at www.ticketseller.ca, by phone at 250-549-SHOW or in person.
This is Schein’s largest assembled team, with a cast and crew comprised of 70 people.
Directed by Schein’s long-time friend and colleague, Neal Facey (Big Apple’s Rocky Horror Show director for five seasons), and choreographed by Lucy Hazelwood (founder of The Army of Sass), Schein is thrilled with the artistic team.