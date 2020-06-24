More art coming to a Revelstoke alleyway near you

Phase 2 of the Art Alleries project has been approved by the city

A rendering of Kyle Thornley’s A Simple Joy, which will be part of phase two of Art Alleries. (Arts Revelstoke)

Three artists have been selected to bring Phase Two of Art Alleries to life in Revelstoke.

The alley behind The Roxy Theatre will feature a metal work sculpture by Kyle Thornley, the alley behind the Revelstoke Dental Centre will have photography by Bruno Long and a stained glass window by Kelly Hutcheson will be installed in the Revelstoke Credit Union facing the alley.

These works of art will be an extension of the current Art Alleries pieces hanging in the alley beside the Quartermaster as well as across the road on the RBC building, that were created by Rob Buchanan and installed last year.

Together the pieces create a walking tour and enhance Revelstoke’s public art collection.

Thornley’s A Simple Joy invites viewers to share the beauty and simple joy of blowing on a dandelion head.

The symbolism of the dandelion as a hardy and resilient plant along with its healing benefits adds another layer of meaning, said the project report from Arts Revelstoke. The potential inherent in the dispersing seeds invite opportunities to reflect on change, new directions, and re-birth — stimulating and optimistic lessons we continually learn from nature when given the opportunity to notice. The simple joy associated with a hopeful blow and wish extend the sculpture’s contemplative pleasure.

Thornley’s Pinecone is also currently featured in front of City Hall. The blacksmith has a workshop in the Big Eddy.

A mock-up of Bruno Long’s proposed project. He will be taking photos of friends of friends and combining them into pieces of work similar to what is shown here. (Arts Revelstoke)

Long’s A Friend of a Friend will be a portraiture series that will link humans of Revelstoke together by a thread of friendship, reads the Arts Revelstoke report.

Long will be asking his friends to introduce him to their friends and so forth, connecting him to people he may not have met before.

The images taken will be used in three different portraits, a deconstructed and layered face to represent the diversity of Revelstoke, a giant eyeball mosaic that follows the sequence of introductions and a diagonal collage of portrait strips to show how we all fit together.

Long works as a professional photographer and has lived in Revelstoke for 15 years.

Kelly Hutcheson will be creating stained glass windows featuring a steam engine for the windows facing the alley in the Revelstoke Credit Union building. (Arts Revelstoke)

Hutcheson’s Canadian Pacific will be a stained glass window featuring a historic Selkirk steam engine.

By day it will act as a floating mural and by night, it will be lit from inside.

Hutcheson moved to Revelstoke in 2014 and began working with stained glass as a hobby. She has since turned it into a career.

First conceived by Rob Buchanan as a project for LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder in 2017, Art Alleries came to be in 2019. The art is designed to last at least 10 years and the lights are solar powered.

